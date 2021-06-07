Tagmix confirms launch date for new app

Tagmix is set to launch its app later this month as it bids to make up for lost time after the pandemic put its best-laid plans on ice.

Headline sponsor of Music Week’s 2021 Tech Summit, Tagmix has worked to develop a solution to the problem of poor quality User Generated Content (UGC) audio by delivering an innovative, cloud-based software solution directly to fans.

The firm, which recently partnered with the Music Venue Trust (MVT), will finally launch its app on June 21, coinciding with the government's target date for the removal of social contact restrictions.

“Given that we have created a piece of software that is used almost exclusively in live environments, having all concerts and events shut down for over 12 months has clearly had a huge impact on our business,” said co-founder and CEO Andy Dean, speaking in a special report on sound in the latest issue of Music Week.

“Not only have we been unable to roll out the TagMix software due to the lack of live audiences, we also haven’t been able to install the hardware in closed venues. The industry as a whole has also suffered immeasurably and we are keen to help where we can upon the return to live, with the assistance of MVT.”

Audience members' most cherished moments can be enhanced at the touch of a button Andy Dean, Tagmix

Pre-Covid, the company was present at conferences such as Ibiza’s International Music Summit, Miami Music Week and Amsterdam Dance Event and has made its technology available across multiple stages at major music festivals such as Ultra, Tomorrowland and Hideout.

"By replacing poor quality audio recorded on smartphones at concerts, clubs and festivals, with real-time pro-audio, straight from the mixing desk, audience members’ most cherished moments can be enhanced at the touch of a button," said Dean. “TagMix upgrades video clips with pro visual assets and provides track IDs with both streaming and social media links, helping fans share the moment in real-time.”

Dean highlighted a number of the tecnological breakthroughs that are transforming the audio experience.

"Firstly, voice assistants have massively changed the game, with roughly one in four adults now owning a smart speaker,” he said. “Secondly, headphones have come on in leaps and bounds with the introduction of wireless. Boasting slick designs, great connectivity and supreme audio quality, today’s headphones now also offer noise cancellation and voice control – and they will only get better.

“Finally, the growth in podcasts and increased consumption of audio content has made platforms such as Clubhouse hugely popular with both consumers and brands. One thing we’ve found is that audio quality for social media influencers at live music events has become equally as important as high-quality video.”

