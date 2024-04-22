Taylor Swift breaks Spotify records with The Tortured Poets Department tracks set for Top 3 takeover

Taylor Swift has done it again.

The US star’s 11 studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, broke multiple Spotify records in less than 24 hours, following its release on Friday (April 19).

According to the streaming giant, The Tortured Poets Department is the most streamed album globally in a single day in Spotify history. It is the first album to top 300 million streams in a single day.

Taylor Swift now holds the Top 3 most streamed albums in a single day in Spotify history with The Tortured Poets Department, Midnights and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor Swift also became the most streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history with her latest release. She also broke her previous record achieved with the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on October 27, 2023.

Furthermore, the single Fortnight featuring Post Malone became the most streamed song in a single day on Spotify.

Prior to the album’s release, The Tortured Poets Department became the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history on April 18.

According to the Official Charts Company, tracks from The Tortured Poets Department are set for a Top 3 takeover in the UK.

Based on the First Look chart, Swift is on course to achieve her fourth No.1 single with Fortnight feat. Post Malone. She is also tracking for Top 3 debuts with the album title track at No.2 and So Long London at No.3.

Under chart rules, primary artists are limited to three entries. Based on the raw chart streaming data, tracks from The Tortured Poets Department would likely be dominating the Top 20.

In the UK, the album is chasing the huge week one total of 204,501 set by Swift’s previous studio album Midnights in October 2022.

PHOTO: Beth Garrabrant