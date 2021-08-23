Taylor Swift joins TikTok with nod to UK rap star Dave

Taylor Swift has joined TikTok.

The global star created a TikTok account today (August 23) and posted her first ever video with a self-referential nod to a track from UK rap star Dave’s Psychodrama album.

To the tune of Dave's Screwface Capital and its line "My outstanding payments swift like Taylor," Swift cycles through aesthetics based on her most recent releases - Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor's Version), and Red (Taylor's Version), which she announced is coming out on vinyl on November 19.

@taylorswift Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin ???? #SwiftTok ? original sound - Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is primed to receive a warm welcome from the massive community of Swift-lovers on TikTok. With over one billion video views on 181k video creations, the #swifttok tag is used by fans on TikTok to post performance and interview clips of the artist.

Her music is a fixture on the app with several trending tracks. Swift fans on TikTok have supported newly-recorded versions of her songs, including using the new Taylor's Version of Love Story for a recent trend.

Red (Taylor's Version) is available on vinyl to pre-order now.