Taylor Swift's music returns to TikTok ahead of new album

Taylor Swift’s music has returned to TikTok as she prepares to release her new album.

In a surprise for fans, songs by the US superstar are back on the platform despite the ongoing licensing dispute between Universal Music and TikTok. The major withdrew its music from TikTok in February amid a war of words over the revenue it receives from the tech company.

As an artist signed to both UMG for recordings since 2018 and UMPG for publishing since 2020, Taylor Swift’s music was removed from TikTok once the licensing agreement ceased.

However, multiple songs by Swift including Cruel Summer, Lover, Cardigan and Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) have now returned to the TikTok library and are available for users to incorporate into their own videos.

The move coincides with Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is out on April 19.

It is unclear why Swift’s music is no longer subject to the same takedown as other UMG artists who are signed to the major, or who license or distribute music via Universal.

Under the terms of her recordings deal, Swift does own her masters, which could give her more control over the use of her music on TikTok at this time. There is also speculation that she was able to do a separate deal with TikTok in the run-up to the release of her new album.

Music Week has reached out to UMG for a comment on the return of Swift to TikTok.





