Taylor Swift teams with TikTok on The Tortured Poets Department in-app experience

Taylor Swift has partnered with TikTok on The Tortured Poets Department in-app experience.

Following the release of the highly-anticipated new album (April 19), fans can now explore interactive features on TikTok.

“With multiple first of its kind features, fans can dive into the album with playlists to create with, as well as challenges to unlock exclusive artwork for their profiles, and the opportunity to be featured in a Fan Spotlight carousel by using the hashtag #TheTorturedPoetsDepartment,” said a statement.

Although Swift is a UMG artist, her music is currently available for TikTok users in its library of songs even as the major’s licensing dispute continues. While other Universal artists’ songs remain unavailable on the platform since their removal in February, Swift’s returned in the run-up to the new album.

The activation for The Tortured Poets Department suggests that, as the master rights owner of her repertoire under the terms of the 2018 UMG deal, she has more control when it comes to TikTok. Of course, during that six-year period Swift has released a lot of music, including original studio albums and Taylor’s Version re-recordings.

Swift also has a publishing partnership with UMPG, which has also ceased to be licensed by TikTok since the beginning of March. Again, she appears to be able to have control of her music publishing rights in relation to the short form video app.

Neither UMG or TikTok has commented directly on the specific reasons for Swift’s return to the platform.

Fans can discover the Taylor Swift In-App Experience by unlocking special entry points such as a TTPD icon across the For You Feed, or by searching Taylor Swift on TikTok. People can also share their favourite content by choosing a custom Taylor Swift share image.

Since joining TikTok in 2021, Taylor Swift has amassed a following of more than 25.3 million and earned more than 223.7m likes across her content.

The #SwiftTok hashtag has grown to more than 2.4m video creations, while #TaylorsVersion has more than 2m videos.