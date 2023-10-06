Tech start-up RoEx unveils AI-powered music mixing tool Automix

Tech start-up RoEx has launched Automix, a tool that brings AI-powered mixing to music production.

RoEx has its roots in academia, born out of a PhD project at the intersection of music and machine learning, with Queen Mary University of London. The start-up aims to democratise music creation.

AI-based Automix optimises elements such as balance, EQ, compression and spatialisation to deliver studio-quality audio that meets industry standards.

David Ronan (pictured), RoEx CEO, said: “Just as Instagram transformed photography by making filters universally accessible, we aspire to revolutionise the world of music production. We recognise the modern musician's desire for professional sound without the intimidating complexities of compressors, EQ settings, or the necessity for costly studios and intricate plugins. Our mission is to make top-tier production quality both accessible and efficient for all creatives, without any barriers.”

Automix allows producers and content creators to upload tracks they have home-recorded, and quickly transform them into professional standard pieces.

“Looking to the future, we envisage our technology integrating seamlessly with various DAWs, whether they are traditional desktop systems or emerging cloud- based platforms,” added Ronan. “While the exact roadmap is still unfolding, our direction is unwavering: to democratise professional music creation, making it accessible and intuitive for all.”

The venture brought together Ronan, alongside Professor Josh Reiss, founder of cloud-based music creation platform Landr.

The company launched with Mix Check Studio, a free AI tool created to identify mixing issues and offer improvement suggestions.

Grammy-winning mix and mastering engineer Rich Keller said: “With tools like Mix Check Studio and Automix, RoEx is at the forefront of the AI audio processing revolution. I can only imagine the platform's growing capabilities as it evolves. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a bedroom songwriter, RoEx is poised to redefine your workflow and help you achieve your sonic aspirations.”

The foundation of RoEx on mixing systems is currently in the patenting process.

“Our unique focus on mixing, as opposed to just mastering, allows us to address a more intricate challenge – handling multiple input tracks as opposed to the single-track input nature of mastering,” explained Ronan. “We take pride in leading the industry forward as the first to introduce a comprehensive AI mixing system to the market.

“RoEx's Automix permits the concurrent mixing of up to eight tracks and even provides parallel mixing capabilities, with no restrictions. This feature facilitates users to mix an unlimited number of tracks using subgroups, an offering that remains unmatched in the industry.”