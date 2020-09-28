Teenage Cancer Trust to stream unseen live sets from The Cure, The Who, Ed Sheeran, Noel Gallagher and more

The Teenage Cancer Trust has announced it will host a series of "never-before-seen" live footage from its annual Royal Albert Hall concerts online.

Beginning with Ed Sheeran's 2017 show on October 8, the charity will post the concerts on YouTube to raise funds for the young people it supports.

There will be 11 "Unseen" sets, including Paul McCartney, Muse, Pulp, The Cure, The Who and more.

“So here we are, six months into one of the strangest times in living memory, where everyone has had some sense of what isolation, even for short periods, can do to the state of our mental health," said the Trust patron Roger Daltrey.

"Without the environment and services that Teenage Cancer Trust provides within our NHS, specifically for this age group, isolation throughout their lengthy treatments becomes a strong possibility. Through Teenage Cancer Trust, the UK has led the world in recognising the specific issues that this age group with cancer suffer, please donate generously to make sure this vital work continues through these difficult times.”

The charity is also staging a raffle, which includes a guitar used by Robert Smith when they played two, 45-song spanning nights in 2014, to raise funds.

“The music industry has always been one of Teenage Cancer Trust’s strongest supporters. This year, our toughest yet, is no exception and we’re immensely grateful for this incredible donation from some of the world’s biggest icons," said its chief executive Kate Collins.

"These amazing performances have been truly life-changing. I hope music fans enjoy the Unseen archive and donate to help Teenage Cancer Trust make sure no young person faces cancer alone.”

The shows to be streamed via www.youtube.com/TCTUnseen are as follows

Ed Sheeran (October 8)

Muse (9)

Rudimental (10)

Paul McCartney (11)

Paul Weller (12)

Stereophonics (13)

Pulp (14)

Noel Gallagher (15)

Them Crooked Vultures (16)

The Who (17)

The Cure (18, 31)