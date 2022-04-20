Telekom Electronic Beats launches club experience in Roblox

Telekom Electronic Beats has entered the Roblox metaverse today with the launch of its virtual club experience, Beatland.

Deutsche Telekom is the first telecommunications company to have created a metaverse experience on Roblox.

DJ and producer Boris Brejcha will perform in avatar form at the virtual club every hour between April 22 and 24. It follows the DJ set by David Guetta within Roblox.

In addition to the Beatland club, users can also purchase digital items at the record store and watch short, animated films from selected artists at the cinema.

“Clubbing nowadays ultimately merges real life and meta experiences”, said DJ Boris Brejcha. “We all strive for emerging technologies and innovations in nightlife culture, so to be able to perform as an avatar and interact with the community in the Beatland metaverse is a super exciting moment for me.”

Signed to dance music label Ultra Records, Brejcha regularly features in the DJ Mag Top 100.

The Beatland world has been developed by The Gang from Sweden, one of the leading Roblox creator studios, in collaboration with Berlin-based art direction and design studio Yukiko, and animation artist Jack Sachs.

The team worked closely with FSM (German Association for Voluntary Self-Regulation of Digital Media Service Providers) to create a virtual world designed with safety as its main priority.

Users can take on various virtual nightlife jobs in the Beatland world, including record store manager and promoter. They can also buy different outfits and various digital items (“verch”) in the record store and Telekom Shop with Beat Coins, a virtual currency that is earned by completing activities. The currency raised is then used to enhance the Beatland world.

Visitors to the cinema can also watch short films from Haein Kim and Aleksandra Bokova, raising awareness of socially relevant topics.

“Telekom Electronic Beats has been at the interface between culture and technology for more than 20 years,” said Wolfgang Kampbartold, VP international market communications at Deutsche Telekom. “I’m very proud that we’ve been able to pursue creative dynamism while also retaining the initial character of the platform.

“One of the most exciting innovations at the moment is definitely the metaverse and the rediscovered trend of avatars and the virtual music experience. Our wonderful creative team have managed to create a unique virtual space that we would like to continue to use for future club events to complement our real-world programmes. I’m very excited to see audiences fill our virtual club and experience Beatland for the first time.”