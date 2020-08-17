Tencent Music partners with Thailand's largest record and publishing company

Tencent Music Entertainment has established a strategic partnership with Thailand's largest international record and publishing company, GMM Grammy.

Tencent said it will enable international online karaoke social community We Sing to bring a more diverse music entertainment experience to music fans in Southeast Asia, and also tap into the greater potential of the music markets in China and Thailand.

The partnership between TME and GMM Grammy marks TME's deeper entry into international distribution in Southeast Asia.

"This partnership will integrate the strength of both parties. Leveraging the communication platform built by WeSing, GMM Grammy aims to extend our music content library and expand user interaction to broaden our vision in digital music entertainment," said Phawit Chitrakorn, CEO of GMM Music at GMM Grammy.

As the largest record and publishing company in Thailand, GMM Grammy has more than 80% of the music and entertainment market share in the country, including artists such as Bird Thongchai, Bie Sukrit, Christina Aguilar. In recent years, GMM has entered the fields of film and television broadcasting and talent management.

An official director of TME said: "TME has more than 800 million monthly active users, a mature digital music content promotion ability, and a deep understanding of user preferences. The strategic cooperation between TME and GMM Grammy aims at making sure the Thai music entertainment culture represented by GMM Grammy is loved by more and more Chinese consumers. Through this cooperation, TME hopes to build a music 'habitat' for fans of Thai culture."

Tencent Music Entertainment has already entered into strategic cooperation agreements with overseas labels such as Japan's Being and South Korea's JYP, SM and YG, as well introducing the works of top overseas musicians such as Takuya Kimura, Arashi and Blackpink to meet the needs of users from the mainstream to niche.

With the deepening of its international presence, TME will also help music content enter China, and fully promote the exchange and integration of Chinese and overseas music culture.