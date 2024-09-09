Tenwest unveils tech platform Future Mode for emerging artists

Music company Tenwest has unveiled its tech platform, Future Mode, to support emerging artists.

Future Mode is a platform that provides an end-to-end distribution and marketing solution. It offers tools to help an artist to maximise their reach for releases.

The platform is modelled on Tenwest's record label, which has generated more than 600 million streams and £1 million in revenue for artists.

Tenwest’s Future Mode supports artists with creating promotional strategies, generating campaign assets and building a social media presence. This can now be automated in a bespoke way within Future Mode, to empower artists who may lack expertise and the resources required to market their releases.

Now acknowledged by Innovate UK – the UK's national innovation agency – Tenwest’s tech platform has been awarded a grant from its Creative Catalyst programme to fund this project. The award will support the development of Future Mode and provide Tenwest with the backing, expertise and facilities needed to evolve this platform.

We believe Future Mode is set to be a revolutionary artist platform Rubin Patel

Rubin Patel, co-founder of Tenwest, said: “Artists are at saturation point, with so much new music making discovery and growth harder and harder. These artists don’t need another self-serve distribution platform or another automated marketing platform added to the long list of existing services in a fragmented landscape all doing the same thing.

“We’re delighted that Innovate UK and the Creative Catalyst programme are enabling us to build something different that provides diverse and emerging artists with the individualised support they need to actually develop a sustainable career online – which is why we believe Future Mode is set to be a revolutionary artist platform.”

In the first half of the year, Tenwest has generated hundreds of millions of streams, billions of video views, BBC radio playlisting and more, for artists such as Sami Rose, Mr Williamz & Shy FX, Excision and The Wellermen.

The platform is due to launch in 2025. Artists can apply for early access here.