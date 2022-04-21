The Amazons to release UK's first ever chart-eligible NFT album box set

Cirkay has announced the UK’s first ever chart-eligible album to include an NFT.

The company has partnered with Fiction Records act The Amazons and Eluvio’s blockchain technology on the release.

Cirkay is a social commerce platform used by creators and brands to deliver content and experiences to their followers and fans.

The company announced the release - in conjunction with Virgin Records - of The Amazons’ Digital Box Set NFT. It marks the first release of the Cirkay Fan Pass, a unique type of utility NFT programmed to grant access to content which is stored directly on the Blockchain.

The package is the first ever OCC UK chart certified compliant release to include an NFT.

The NFTs will be sold on the Cirkay Marketplace powered by Eluvio's eco-friendly blockchain technology.

As of Thursday, April 21 at 4pm, 100 Digital Box Set NFTs are available to buy at Cirkay.com with a pre-order copy of the vinyl LP of The Amazons’ upcoming third album, How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?

Those who purchase the pre-order bundle will receive a link to mint their NFT immediately after purchase and will receive the album vinyl and a physical certificate of NFT ownership when the album is released on September 2, 2022.

The Digital Box Set NFT grants the owner access to exclusive content from The Amazons including unseen animated photos from the band’s archives, demo clips of upcoming singles, handwritten lyric artwork and an exclusive track by track analysis from the band, which will all be accessible by clicking media channels that are embedded within their NFT.

The content drops will be spread over the months leading up to the album release, with the first available immediately once the owner mints their NFT.