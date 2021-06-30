The KSI Show spectacular to air on Moment House platform

KSI has revealed details of The KSI Show, which takes place at 8pm on Saturday, July 17.

The event will be transmitted by Moment House in partnership with Proper Loud, MBA Live and Ignite. The exclusive multi-dimensional show will include guest stars, surprise performers, dancers, acrobatics and artists.

The KSI Show will follow the release of the UK rapper’s sophomore album All Over The Place, out July 16. Holiday, his new single – and first without features – is currently No.3 in the Midweek sales.

According to the announcement, The KSI Show will feature “huge production value, highly stylised artistic direction, flawless tunes, costume changes and choreography by industry leaders Black Skull Creative”.

Produced by Fast Lane Entertainment and Gold Dust Films, the performance will follow KSI from his bedroom, moving in and out of custom stages that will incorporate elements of music performances, TV sets and comedy skits written by KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji), Joe Chandler, Nick Wegener and James Farmer.

KSI will perform a medley of some of his biggest tracks over 90 minutes. There will also be a pre-show red carpet event presented by Abbie McCarthy on YouTube in the run-up to the main show. Stringent Covid testing protocols will be followed, in line with the latest government guidelines.

KSI said: “No one will honestly expect this. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Never done before. Ya boy is gonna take you all on an adventure that will be remembered for years to come. I’ll be taking you through my journey from being a YouTuber to a boxer to a musician and more. This experience has everything. Mainstream meets the internet in a way never done before. So, get ready and enjoy.”

Moment House is the premium digital live platform behind virtual experiences from Halsey, Tame Impala, Kygo, Brockhampton, Bryson Tiller, Marina and more.

The show will be broadcast around the world including North and South America, Europe, UK, Africa, Asia, Australia & New Zealand. Tickets for The KSI Show are on sale now via Moment House.

Subcscribers can click here to read our interview with KSI’s live agent Mark Bennett. Our KSI interview is here.

PHOTO: Lee Malone