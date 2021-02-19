Theresa Adebiyi joins Venice as director, audience & culture

Theresa Adebiyi has joined music and technology platform Venice as director, audience and culture.

Venice is part of Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo’s Q&A business and has been set up to offer distribution services alongside support with roster management, track splits, marketing, creative, A&R, digital and streaming.

Former Partisan creative director Adebiyi will work alongside Matt Ott, who heads up Q&A’s UK business and is VP, artist development and strategy.

Adebiyi, who was previously at Ninja Tune, left Partisan last year, having worked on high profile campaigns for Fontaines DC, Idles and more. The label won at the Music Week Awards last year.

Theresa Adebiyi said: “Joining Q&A + Venice at this time for me represents an incredible and exciting opportunity to really dig into my experience as a marketeer, creative director and label manager. Seeing what Troy, Suzy and the extremely talented team are building both for artists, labels, partners and their own brand is inspiring on a personal and professional level. I’m excited to begin to help shape and build the culture of Venice and ensure we relentlessly strive to best serve our artists and their audiences within this innovative company.”

Troy Carter said: “Theresa’s proven track record in creative marketing, running a label and artist advocacy is unrivalled while truly understanding how to work within and across an artist’s team. More broadly, Theresa is a well-loved and respected figure in the UK industry and is a welcome new member of the Venice family. I look forward to seeing the magic we will continue to do in the UK with her involvement.”

Suzy Ryoo added: “Theresa is undeniably impressive. She's worked with exceptional, generational artists and is known to be a vocal and important member of the UK music industry. I am thrilled to start our journey together, supporting Theresa and Matt as we grow in our global vision of empowering artists and their teams."

Matt Ott commented: “Theresa represents so much of what we value, believe in and are vocal and active in promoting; she is creative, truly artist focused, supportive and really cares. Theresa’s experience in working across all areas of records is unmatched - a holistic view we take very seriously.”

PHOTO: Jenn Five