Tidal adds millions of tracks in MQA from Warner Music

Tidal has added millions of tracks in MQA from Warner Music Group to its Masters catalogue.

The deal means that fans can listen to an expanded Masters catalogue, featuring iconic albums from artists such as The Notorious BIG, Missy Elliott, LCD Soundsystem, Madonna and more.

Tidal, in partnership with MQA (Master Quality Authenticated), provides guaranteed delivery of the original sound recording with Tidal Masters.

MQA has pioneered an entirely new way of coding digital audio based on key insights into how humans hear. Key to the technology is MQA’s built-in authentication to confirm that the listener is getting the exact sound created in the studio.

MQA also solves problems when analogue is converted into digital. The MQA decoder in the TIDAL app then ensures the conversion back to analogue preserves the music’s pristine clarity.

Bob Stuart, MQA founder, said: “By paying great attention to the nature of sound and the way we hear, MQA opens a clear window and delivers all the detail and nuance of the original song. The music industry’s catalog contains millions of significant performances from the early days of CD where, sometimes, the recording was created in 44.1kHz 16bit and where no alternative existed. We are delighted that Warner Music Group is bringing this content to Tidal.”

“Tidal Masters offer the best sound available,” said Lior Tibon, Tidal COO. “As consumers' expectations of high quality experiences increase, Tidal’s audio innovation sets the bar for music listening. Not only can members hear music exactly as their favorite artists recorded it, but with recent platform enhancements, the experience is as seamless as ever."

Tidal has added Master Edition Artist Radio and Track Radio so users can listen to radio stations in the best quality available containing Masters-only songs.