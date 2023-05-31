Tidal Artist Home launches to 'empower emerging artists'

Tidal Artist Home has launched as a new hub for artists to manage their profile, as well as get early access to the latest products and resources.

Tidal is available in 61 countries and has 100 million songs and over 650,000 high-quality videos in its catalogue. It also operates emerging artist programme Tidal Rising.

Through Tidal Artist Home, artists will be able to control content that fans see on their Tidal profile. They will also be able to update social media links to help their listeners on the streaming platform become followers.

Using the hub, artists and their teams can request content updates to albums, EPs and singles directly via Tidal’s content operations.

“We are building a platform to help economically empower emerging artists around the world,” said Agustina Sacerdote, global head of product at Tidal. “Tidal Artist Home is the beginning of a platform that gives artists and their teams back more time, energy, and resources to focus on their art and make a sustainable living from it. This is the foundation for a future in which streaming is one of many ways we’re supporting artists.”

The launch follows similar initiatives to provide direct access and functionality for music creators on DSPs including Spotify, SoundCloud and Deezer.

“Giving an artist like me a simple way to manage my presence on Tidal is important so I can represent myself the way I want to be seen as an artist,” said rising artist Akinyemi. “It was really special to be part of the design process for Tidal Artist Home and see my ideas and feedback incorporated into the first iteration of it. I appreciate how Tidal makes artists part of the process and designs the platform with artists in mind."

Tidal is available in free (US only), HiFi, and HiFi Plus tiers, with the HiFi Plus membership offering access to immersive audio features like Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings, Dolby Atmos and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio.