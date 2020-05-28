Tidal broadens its Dolby Atmos Music offering

The HD music streaming revolution continues apace, as Tidal and Dolby Laboratories have today (May 28) announced plans to bring Dolby Atmos Music into homes around the world.

According to an official press release, over the next few days Tidal will be rolling the immersive audio format through Dolby Atmos-enabled sound bars, TVs, and AVR home theater systems.

Dolby Atmos Music will be made available to Tidal members subscribing to its HiFi tier, which already features HiFi and Master quality audio.

Tidal HiFi will automatically default to this experience if a Dolby Atmos mix and compatible device are available.

Previously, Amazon Music rolled out its HD service in September 2019, offering 50 million songs in premium quality. It launched in the UK, US, Germany, Austria and Japan.

Tidal’s library of music in Dolby Atmos features recent music by artists such as Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, plus Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello.

The press release states that to find songs in Dolby Atmos: “go to the Home screen and look under ‘Available in Dolby Atmos’ or search ‘Dolby Atmos’”

Tidal is offering a special extended 60-day free trial to those interested in Dolby Atmos Music – which is a limited time offer for new subscribers.

To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.