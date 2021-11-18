TikTok and APRA AMCOS confirm multi-year music licensing deal

TikTok and the Australasian Performing Right Association and Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (APRA AMCOS) have announced the signing of a multi-year music licensing deal.

The deal will deliver a new revenue stream for creators of music and will enable the collection of digital mechanical and performance royalties for APRA AMCOS’ 111,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers in Australia and New Zealand.

This is the first deal between TikTok and APRA AMCOS and establishes a partnership to support the local music industry in Australia and New Zealand. The agreement will also account for TikTok’s past use of musical works, including the service Musically.

"I'm delighted that TikTok has inked this landmark deal with the distinctive community of publishers and songwriters in Australia and New Zealand, who bring such creativity and joy to our platform through their music,” said Jordan Lowy, head of music publishing licensing and partnerships at TikTok. “TikTok is committed to paying creators and artists when their music is used, and we look forward to discovering many more local talents and sounds."

Ollie Wards, director of music for TikTok Australia and New Zealand, said: "TikTok is super-charging music discovery and playing an increasingly important role in helping Kiwi and Australian music creators connect with a global audience. We're thrilled to enter into this agreement with APRA AMCOS, which secures royalty payments for local song-writers and publishers and cements our partnership with the music industry in this region."

APRA AMCOS chief executive, Dean Ormston, added: “Music is often integral to the success of innovative digital services, and there’s been no better example than the phenomenal rise of TikTok. We’re really pleased to have finalised an agreement with TikTok on behalf of the 111,000 Australian and New Zealand music creators and publishers that APRA AMCOS proudly represents. APRA AMCOS’ agreement with TikTok legitimises the use of music on the platform in Australia and New Zealand, and recognises the important contribution that the songwriters, composers and publishers that music make to TikTok’s success.”