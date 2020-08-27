TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits amid Trump row

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has left the company after less than three months in the post.

The announcement of his departure comes days after TikTok sued the US government, following President Trump’s executive order banning any transactions with the company in the US.

Mayer was a senior streaming executive Disney prior to taking the TikTok role, alongside the COO position at parent company ByteDance.

He will be replaced by US GM Vanessa Pappas on an interim basis.

A TikTok spokesperson said: "We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin's role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well."