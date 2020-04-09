TikTok donates $2 million to support music community

TikTok has donated $2 million to MusiCares, which supports artists, songwriters, technicians, crew, and other music professionals whose livelihoods have been severely impacted as a result of cancelled performances and work.

It’s the latest initiative from key players in the industry to support those affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Supporting artists and helping the community fight Covid-19 has been a key focus for us,” said Corey Sheridan, head of music partnerships and content operations, TikTok US. “We’ve made donations to charitable organizations that are near and dear to the hearts of the TikTok community and we’ve helped celebrities use the platform to elevate their voices for good.”

Sheridan added: “We’re thrilled to be able to support the work of MusiCares through today’s donation. We're thankful for all of the artists and entertainers who rely on TikTok to connect with their fans, and like their fans, we can’t wait until we can see them not from a social distance but live on stage again. But until then, we're so very happy to connect you with them in your home.”

TikTok has been a key platform for artists during the lockdown. Alicia Keys hosted a Friday night concert at home, while Jason Derulo, Troye Sivan and Meghan Trainor went live to hundreds of thousands of viewers on TikTok.

Dillon Francis started the #PassTheSoap challenge, set to his song You Do You. Gloria Gaynor used I Will Survive as a platform to encourage users to wash their hands.

Robyn and Elton John are among acts to join the platform during the lockdown.