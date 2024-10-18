TikTok expands #ElectronicMusic hub globally

TikTok is officially launching the global #ElectronicMusic hub, in an effort to elevate music discovery for DJs, producers and artists at every stage of their careers.

The #ElectronicMusic hub originally launched in 2022 in the UK.

Key artists on the platform in the electronic music space include Jazzy, Kenya Grace, Charli XCX, Chase & Status, Dimitri Vegas, Hannah Laing, Adam Port, Amelie Lens, Billy Gillies, Deborah De Luca and Shygirl.

To coincide with Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), the #ElectronicMusic hub will be active for a month for this campaign phase, showcasing curated content from both established stars and emerging DJs, producers and artists.

The hub will be available in markets around the world, including the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Sweden, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, USA and Australia.

Electronic music has made its spiritual home on TikTok Ole Obermann

According to TikTok, #ElectronicMusic has seen year-on-year global growth of 70% in terms of video creations on the platform, with #DnB up 50%, #Techno up 63% and #Trance seeing a 73% increase.

“To recognise this success, we are expanding our #ElectronicMusic hub, to further amplify one of the world’s most culturally vibrant and fast-growing genres,” said a statement.

Ole Obermann, global head of music business development at TikTok, said: "Electronic music has made its spiritual home on TikTok. It’s the perfect place for artists to showcase their creativity through both music and visuals, and fans are sharing their love for the genre by remixing sounds, driving trends and posting clips from their favourite live sets, which are then watched and shared in their millions by the global TikTok community. This year TikTok was home to 3.5 billion views of Tomorrowland, 40 million posts by fans paying homage to the scarves of Keinemusik, and over 100 million views of breakout stars Anotr taking fans on a musical journey of their trip.”