TikTok launches Add To Music App to save songs to streaming services including Spotify and Amazon

TikTok has launched its ‘Add To Music App’ feature, which will give music fans the ability to save the songs they discover via TikTok on the music streaming service of their choice.

Add To Music App is launching for users in the US and UK in partnership with major music streaming services, including Amazon Music and Spotify. Other partners will be added over the coming weeks, with the feature testing in additional markets soon.

TikTok has previously aligned with Spotify but the short-form video app now appears to be expanding its streaming partnerships, while at the same time launching its own premium music service.

With TikTok now established as one of the most popular places to discover both new and catalogue music, the feature is set to deliver a boost for artists and labels on DSPs.

The feature will appear as a button that says Add Song next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the For You Feed, inviting users to save the song to the music streaming service of their choice.

The first time a user presses the Add Song button, they can choose to save it to the preferred music streaming service already installed on their device. The track will then be saved to a default playlist, but users can also choose to add the track to a new playlist or an existing playlist that they have created. Users can select to change the default music streaming service at any time under settings.

Ole Obermann, TikTok's global head of music business development, said: "TikTok is already the world's most powerful platform for music discovery and promotion, which helps artists connect with our global community to drive engagement with their music. Add To Music App takes this process a step further, creating a direct link between discovery on TikTok and consumption on a music streaming service, making it easier than ever for music fans to enjoy the full length song on the music streaming service of their choice, thereby generating even greater value for artists and rights-holders."

Add To Music App creates a direct link between discovery on TikTok and consumption on a music streaming service Ole Obermann

Karolina Joynathsing, director of business development for Amazon Music, said: “Some of the best parts of being a music lover are those serendipitous moments when you discover a new song or artist that you connect with instantly. At Amazon Music, we’re looking to make it easier to convert those moments into enduring fandom. That’s why we worked together with TikTok on the Add To Music App feature, which makes it easier for fans to listen to the music they love and for artists to build fandom.”

"No matter where you are, or the moment you’re in, we want to create less work to get to the audio you love,” said Sten Garmark, vice president, global head of consumer experience at Spotify. “That means being everywhere our users are and creating seamless ways to save songs to Spotify to enjoy when and how they choose to listen.

"As the world’s largest audio streaming subscription service, our mission is to bring artists and fans together, so you can listen to more of what you love, across any platform or device. Essentially, you won’t need to find audio to suit the moment. It will find you.”

TikTok recently announced its first live music event, In The Mix, to be streamed globally next month.