TikTok launches Behind The Breakthrough series

TikTok has launched Behind the Breakthrough, a new regular content series.

The series focuses on the stories behind breakthrough artists who were first embraced by the TikTok community, and who went on to find success off platform.

Behind The Breakthrough is a documentary-style series that captures artists reflecting on how their music and career has been transformed by the TikTok community.

For the inaugural campaign, Gigi Perez – who has 1.1 million followers – looks back at the launch of her career on TikTok, how she used the platform to build a fanbase and how the TikTok community embraced her track Sailor Song.

Gigi Perez said: "This is an absolute honour! I started making videos over five years ago and TikTok has impacted my life greatly. Building community by sharing my music has changed the course of my life. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude and honored to be the first artist to kick off this series."

Behind The Breakthrough has multiple campaign elements, including a short documentary style film and hub – an in-app wiki that showcases the artist and trending track, as well as highlighting their collaborators and top content.

Users can access the experience by searching 'Behind the Breakthrough' on TikTok.