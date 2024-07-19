TikTok launches in-app hub for BTS star Jimin

TikTok has launched an in-app hub for BTS star Jimin.

The immersive #Jimin_Who hub will celebrate the South Korean artist as he releases second solo album Muse, which dropped today (July 19) via HYBE.

Fans can explore the #Jimin_Who hub by clicking on the search banner that appears alongside related terms such as 'Jimin' and 'BTS'. Fans will be presented with challenges to unlock a limited-time exclusive profile frame. Additionally, the hub features popular content from Jimin and a fan spotlight showcasing standout members of the BTS Army.

TikTok recently partnered with Taylor Swift on an in-app artist hub.

The launch of the Jimin hub follows the global impact of debut album Face last year. He peaked at No.8 in the UK with the 2023 single Like Crazy.

Like Crazy inspired more than 300,000 creator videos, and the dance video posted on BTS’ TikTok channel was viewed over 36.2m times and received more than 8.6m likes.

Earlier this month, Jimin and rap collaborator Loco charted in the Top 50 with lead single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band. Jimin recently shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video for the track, which has been viewed by 11m fans and amassed 2.5m likes.

K-Pop has emerged as one of the fastest-growing genres on TikTok, comprising 50% of the most-viewed global artists in 2023. The #kpop hashtag has generated 59.8m posts and amassed 602 billion video views.

BTS established the fourth biggest artist account on TikTok. The group has amassed more than 65.5m followers and received 1.4 billion likes. Hashtags related to the group continue to generate significant engagement on the platform, with #bts appearing in 94.1m creator videos and #bts_official_bighit in 33.4m.