TikTok launches interactive Coldplay in-app experience for new album Moon Music

TikTok and Coldplay are teaming up for the release of Moon Music with an exclusive in-app interactive experience.

The global experience will offer a fan-centric initiative where users can explore content from the band, shop for exclusive merch on TikTok Shop (US only) and earn a Coldplay-themed profile frame.

To access the experience, fans can search 'Coldplay', 'Moon Music' or interact with the video anchor featured alongside Coldplay's content. Fans will be able to access exclusive content by completing four tasks, which include using the Add To Music App feature to add Coldplay's new single All My Love to the streaming app of their choice, liking and commenting on Coldplay's exclusive video and creating a video using the song to earn the Coldplay profile frame.

Coldplay fans can also tag their videos featuring the new music with the #MoonMusic hashtag for a chance to be featured in the official Fan Spotlight carousel.

Coldplay have continually pushed creative boundaries with enormous support from the global TikTok community Alice Razack

With 6.4 million followers on TikTok, the Moon Music experience builds on the popularity of Coldplay’s music on the platform. The band’s hits have inspired trends including 'Yellow' (3.3m video creations), where users created nostalgic and visually appealing montages; 'Viva La Vida' (2m video creations), where fans showcase personal transformations; and 'A Sky Full Of Stars' (1.7m video creations) featuring night time sky scenes.

The in-app experience follows Coldplay's recent surprise performance on Grafton Street in Dublin, performing We PrayW alongside Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and TINI, recorded for TikTok.

Alice Razack, music partnerships manager at TikTok, said: "We are delighted to partner with Coldplay to celebrate the launch of their highly anticipated album Moon Music. As one of the most influential and iconic bands to emerge from the UK, Coldplay have continually pushed creative boundaries with enormous support from the global TikTok community. They continue to inspire fans worldwide and we are proud to support them with this interactive experience, offering a unique way for their global fanbase to engage with their music and connect with each other. We can't wait to see the excitement and creativity this experience will ignite on the platform."