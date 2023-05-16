TikTok launches #Rock hub with Cassyette and teams with Heavy Music Awards

TikTok has launched its #Rock hub for rock and alternative fans.

The first featured artist is Cassyette (pictured), who has amassed more than 22 million likes and 1.2 million followers on TikTok.

The SoundOn artist started her career as a DJ and songwriter. As well as supporting Willow in the UK last year, Cassyette completed her own headline Mayhem Tour in the UK, followed by her first show in the US.

Cassyette was nominated as one of TikTok's Breakthrough Artists of 2022.

#Rock has surpassed 200 million video views on TikTok so far this year. As well as featuring classic catalogue, TikTok has become a major platform for breakthrough acts such as Nova Twins, Cassyette, Yungblud and Maneskin.

The platform has seen a number of heavy trends, including Skindred's reggae metal trend, Slipknot's dance challenge and Sleep Token's new music among those experiencing a viral moment. The platform has also helped connect rock acts such as Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon with fans.

“The rock and alt community is thriving right now on TikTok,” said Cassyette. “It’s hot and has been such a great place for so many of us to share our music."

In addition to launching #Rock, TikTok has partnered with the Heavy Music Awards, which takes place at OVO Wembley Arena on May 26.

Heavy Music Awards co-founder Andy Pritchard said: “The HMAs audience has always been a wonderful representation of a forward-thinking community, and this partnership really underlines our dedication to that progressive outlook. It fills us with pride to see Cassyette go from HMA UK Breakthrough Artist winner to the face of this amazing new online space in just a couple of years.

"With the great team at TikTok shining an even brighter spotlight on artists and creators in rock and metal, we’re looking forward to seeing more talent blasting out of the underground and getting the recognition it deserves at the HMAs in future years. We cannot wait to see what comes next.”

James Lightfoot, artist partnerships manager at TikTok, said: "It's a pleasure to launch #Rock with the Heavy Music Awards and the brilliant Cassyette, an artist with incredible talent who loves to lean into TikTok, share new music and duet with fans. One of our UK Breakthrough Artists last year, Cassyette uses the platform incredibly well to promote releases, including Boom, which demonstrates her diverse talent bringing in different musical interests to create a truly unique #Rock sound."

PHOTO: Luke Nugent