TikTok launches UK Music Hub to boost artist discovery

TikTok has launched a new Music Hub in the UK to boost music discovery and showcase the top trending music content on the platform.

The in-app hub will include the latest music trends, videos, viral tracks, playlists and artists making an impact on TikTok. It will be updated weekly with artist campaigns, new joiners, hashtag challenges and TikTok Lives – spanning both emerging and established musical talent. The hub will also be interactive with the option for users to vote for their favourite tracks each week.

The inaugural Music Hub currently features Shy Girl’s Uckers and Ashnikko’s Slumber Party (feat. Princess Nokia), which are both going viral as backing tracks for creative make-up transformations. It also includes Girl in Red's Serotonin. Girl In Red performs on her TikTok account on March 10 as part of the platform's pan-European International Women's Day campaign #WeAreHere.

The hub also includes popular #WeAreHere videos from Bonnie Tyler and Dua Lipa, who had the most popular UK artist catalogue for video creations in 2020. It also links to TikTok's playlists for International Women's Day, with Ashnikko, Christine And The Queens, Little Mix, Ms Banks, Nina Nesbitt and Shania Twain all curating playlists to put a spotlight on inspiring women artists across different genres and geographies.

The Music Hub is the latest activation from TikTok to help drive music discovery and connect audiences with new artists and genres. In 2020, over 70 artists who first went viral on TikTok signed major record deals, and 10 trending TikTok songs took the top spot on the UK official charts.

Users will be able to access the Music Hub via the Discover Page, or be directed to the hub when searching for music content on the app.