TikTok LIVE's global talent competition returns in partnership with SoundOn

TikTok LIVE's global talent competition has returned in partnership with the platform’s SoundOn distribution platform.

First launched in 2023, Gimme The Mic gives emerging artists and music creators an opportunity to build their fanbases on TikTok LIVE. Chrissy (@musicalchrissy88) from Kent was crowned the winner in a LIVE final watched by 300,000 viewers last year.

This year three winners will team up with SoundOn to receive development, distribution and promotional support from TikTok.

Nichal Sethi, head of artist services UK at TikTok, said: "We're proud to be partnering with Gimme The Mic this year as SoundOn supports so many emerging artists to build their careers, we're really excited to see how the program unfolds and there's more surprises in store for the talented artists throughout the competition."

The #GimmeTheMic contest is open to anyone 18 years or older to audition for their chance to compete. For UK artists and music creators, the regional UK auditions of the competition will be held from May 16 to May 27.