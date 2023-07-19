TikTok Music expands into Australia, Singapore and Mexico

TikTok Music is launching in closed beta in Australia, Singapore and Mexico.

TikTok’s premium-only music subscription service recently launched in Indonesia and Brazil.

Users in Australia, Singapore and Mexico are now being invited to participate in the TikTok Music closed beta test from today. To join, users in those territories need to download the TikTok Music app. All participants in the closed beta will receive a three-month free trial of the service.

The launch follows the news of an expanded licensing agreement between TikTok and Warner Music, which includes TikTok Music.

"TikTok Music is a new kind of music service that combines the power of music discovery on TikTok with a music streaming service offering millions of tracks from thousands of artists,” said a TikTok spokesperson. “We are now beta testing TikTok Music in Australia, Mexico and Singapore, and will have more news to share on the launch of TikTok Music in the coming months."