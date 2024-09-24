TikTok Music subscription service to close as platform aligns with partner DSPs globally

TikTok Music is to close as the platform switches its focus to driving streaming consumption via partner DSPs.

Instead of competing with third party streaming services, TikTok will work with them in virtually all global markets to help boost music consumption.

TikTok Music launched in five markets – Indonesia, Brazil, Australia, Singapore and Mexico – as a premium subscription service in July 2023. The company will shutter the music streaming service on November 28.

Following its launch in November 2023, TikTok rolled out its Add To Music App feature to users in 163 new countries around the world earlier this year. The feature appears as a button that says ‘Add Song’ next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the For You Feed. The first time a user presses the Add Song button, they can choose to save it to their preferred music streaming service.

"Our Add to Music App feature has already enabled hundreds of millions of track saves to playlists on partner music streaming services,” said Ole Obermann, global head of music business development, TikTok. “We will be closing TikTok Music at the end of November in order to focus on our goal of furthering TikTok’s role in driving even greater music listening and value on music streaming services, for the benefit of artists, songwriters and the industry."