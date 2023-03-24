TikTok named as official entertainment partner for Eurovision Song Contest 2023

TikTok has been selected by the European Broadcasting Union as the official entertainment partner for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

The video app has registered more than 7.8 billion video views for #Eurovision.

Eurovision will take place in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, who won the contest thanks to Kalush Orchestra in 2022. Ukraine will be celebrated and represented throughout the Eurovision Song Contest.

As the official entertainment partner for the second year, TikTok will feature specially created livestreams, exclusive performances in app, music playlists and behind-the-scenes content.

Mae Muller is the UK representative for the contest, following a process overseen by Tap Music. The EMI artist announced to her followers on TikTok that she will be performing I Wrote A Song, which is available on the TikTok Sounds Page.

Mae Muller posted a video encouraging fans to join her Eurovision journey to Liverpool, which now has over 1.2m views. She has more than 559,000 followers and 4.7m likes on her content.

Sam Ryder, who earned second place for the UK last year, is one of the biggest UK artists on TikTok. Ryder will be TikTok's official Eurovision ambassador for 2023.

TikTok amassed three billion views for the official hashtag #Eurovision2022 and over 5.8m tuned in across the three LIVE streams, broadcast from Eurovision's TikTok account, the two semi-finals and the grand final itself. The grand final achieved 3.3m unique viewers alone and generated in excess of 250,000 comments from those tuning in.

We're excited to bring the magic of the world’s largest live music event to our community Rich Waterworth

Rich Waterworth, general manager operations Europe, TikTok, said: “Entertainment is at the heart of TikTok, and we're excited to partner with the Eurovision Song Contest once again to bring the magic of the world’s largest live music event to our community. We've seen Eurovision legends start their journeys on TikTok, like the UK's Sam Ryder and Eurovision songs thrive on the platform well beyond the contest itself, like Maneskin's Zitti E Buoni. We can't wait to see what Eurovision 2023 has in store."

Martin Österdahl, executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “Millions of new Eurovision Song Contest fans discovered the event through TikTok last year and we know millions more will be excited by this year’s extra special event in Liverpool. Both the Eurovision Song Contest and TikTok provide an international platform for discovering fresh new music and artists and we look forward to working together in creating more huge hits in 2023.”

Susan Finnegan, Destination Liverpool commercial director, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with TikTok, showcasing our iconic city on a global stage and telling the authentic story of Liverpool through the eyes of visitors – the content creators.”