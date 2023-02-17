TikTok now reaches 150 million people across Europe

TikTok has revealed that it now reaches 150 million people across Europe.

The landmark figure for the video sharing app is revealed in a post by Rich Waterworth, TikTok general manager, operations & marketing - Europe. TikTok first reached 100 million users in 2022.

TikTok is continuing to invest in the region, where it now employs 5,000 people across 10 markets - Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK. Staff cover a wide range of functions, from brand and creator engagement, e-commerce and music, to privacy, public policy, research and development, and safety.

“In just a few short years, TikTok has become a source of inspiration and entertainment, with over 150 million people across Europe coming to our platform every month,” said Waterworth. “TikTok is a place where creativity thrives, a space where anyone and everyone can express themselves, share their passion or even their profession. From book lovers and foodies, to emerging artists and farmers, culture is being remixed and reimagined in a uniquely TikTok way.”

British rapper Stepz found huge success on the platform and was last year crowned TikTok's most viewed UK artist account. Stepz has built a following of nearly three million.

Sam Ryder, the fourth most viewed UK artist, was a Eurovision runner-up and had a No.1 debut album.

TikTok has committed to measures to ensure users - and their data - are safe. Last week, the company submitted its first baseline report in accordance with the strengthened Code of Practice on Disinformation

TikTok is also implementing its data governance strategy. It is at an advanced stage of finalising a plan for its second data centre in Ireland, in addition to the site announced last year. The Chinese-owned company is also in talks to establish a third data centre in Europe. European TikTok user data will begin migrating this year.

The latest update comes at a time of heightened global tensions between the US and China, with TikTik often being drawn into the political fray.

“We… remain focused on building trust with our community by demonstrating to them that their data is secure,” said Rich Waterworth. “We're continuing to deliver against the data governance strategy we set out for Europe last year, which includes further reducing employee access to European user data; minimising data flows outside of Europe; and storing European user data locally.”