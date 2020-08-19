TikTok partners with Mixtape Madness for #TTFreestyle

TikTok has announced details of #TTFreestyle, a new project created alongside Mixtape Madness to celebrate UK rap.

The ‘hashtag challenge’ launches today (August 19) and will involve emerging and established artists posting videos rapping over an instrumental beat on a topic of their choice. They will be able to use TikTok’s 'Duet' function to show freestyle battles.

Mixtape Madness was founded in 2010 as a UK rap platform and distribution service and has helped break a range of acts including SL, M Huncho and Digga D currently represented.

Island-signed Lost Girl (pictured), Dizzee Rascal, Rak-Su and Chris Cash are among the acts who have already taken part in the challenge.

TikTok is home to a truly diverse community of artists Toyin Mustapha

Toyin Mustapha, music content and artist partnerships at TikTok said: "I'm really excited to see this hashtag challenge come to life among the UK rap community, with the help of the talented team at Mixtape Madness. TikTok is home to a truly diverse community of artists, all using it in their own way as a stage for creative expression. Dizzee has set the bar high already and we can’t wait to see how this takes off"

Joel Duncan, creative strategist at Mixtape Madness added: “I’m delighted to get this off the ground. We’ve always been about breaking new artists and empowering the younger generation, so we’re delighted to be partnering with TikTok and tapping into their incredibly diverse pool of talented artists.”