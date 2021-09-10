TikTok partners with Music Week on Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour

Music Week is delighted to announce that TikTok is the official partner for the Roll Of Honour at our Women In Music Awards 2021.

In the first partnership of its kind, Music Week and TikTok will collaborate on a series of special Roll Of Honour content around this year’s event, which takes place at London’s Park Lane Hilton on October 22.

Darina Connolly Head of Label Partnerships at TikTok said: “We are very excited to be part of Music Week’s Women in Music Awards for the first time this year. The Roll Of Honour recognises the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who play a critical role in the business and this event helps shine a spotlight on the excellent work they do.

“We’re humbled to work with so many across the industry who strive to further the cause of female empowerment and tackle gender disparity in all its forms; it's an issue that matters to TikTok and the wider community that we serve."

This year’s Roll Of Honour inductees will be revealed in the run up to the event. With 12 executives added each year, the Roll of Honour aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry. Last year, the Roll Of Honour was expanded to 24, as the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the awards show. WME’s Whitney Boateng, Facebook’s Vanessa Bakewell and Ministry Of Sound’s Negla Abdela were among last year’s honourees.

The Music Week Women In Music Awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business: highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

The awards comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories, including the all-new Entrepreneur Award which recognises a woman who has been the driving force in founding and/or building a business, displaying considerable innovation and success.

The full list of categories is:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Women In Music Roll Of Honour – 12 new additions

Inspirational Artist

New Artist Award

Outstanding Contribution

For opportunities to showcase your support throughout the lead-up to the event, contact hazel.eccles@futurenet.com or helen.hughes@futurenet.com for more information.