TikTok partners with Tomorrowland as it deepens engagement with electronic music

TikTok has become the official content partner of electronic music festival Tomorrowland.

The partnership will include TikTok LIVE broadcasts of headline performances from the main stage, as well as behind-the-scenes and video on-demand content from artists and creators.

The dance genre has been booming in the past year across both streaming and returning live events post-pandemic.

TikTok will host 24 livestreams with artists, DJs and producers including Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Amber Broos, Lost Frequencies, Timmy Trumpet, Afrojack and Armin Van Buuren, who will be performing on the main stage.

There will also be in-app playlists, a search hub and activations, including a #Tomorrowland global hub for fans to enjoy all the content, artist LIVEs and music from the weekend.

The #Tomorrowland hashtag is already hugely popular with the TikTok community (garnering more than 2.8 billion views), with creators using it as a chance to showcase their favourite #Festival content and performances.

Held every summer in Belgium, more than 400,000 fans will be attending this year as the festival hosts a diverse line-up of electronic music genres including house, techno, trance and drum and bass.

For the 17th edition, more than 750 artists will play across 16 stages with the event once again taking place over two weekends from July 21-23 and July 28-30.

Michael Kümmerle, business development lead, global music content & partnerships at TikTok, said: "We're delighted to be partnering with Tomorrowland, one of the biggest and most iconic festivals in the world. With its legendary line-up and truly global audience, Tomorrowland is the perfect festival partner for our flourishing community of #ElectronicMusic lovers who congregate on TikTok. As our relationship with the genre deepens, we're incredibly excited to help grow the festival even further by giving our community 24 livestreams and a truly 360 degree experience of Tomorrowland on TikTok."

#ElectronicMusic was announced last year as TikTok’s latest genre campaign. With 6.9 billion views, it is the central place for music fans on TikTok to celebrate the content, culture, artists and music across electronic and dance.

TikTok's impact on the electronic music ecosystem was outlined in the IMS Business Report 2023 released in April, which described the platform as "the central place for fan engagement".