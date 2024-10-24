TikTok promotes Josh Mateer to head of A&R UK & Europe for SoundOn

TikTok has promoted Josh Mateer to head of A&R UK & Europe for SoundOn.

He is now leading signing strategy and artist development across all key European markets for TikTok’s distribution platform.

Mateer, who joined TikTok in 2022, was previously UK A&R lead for SoundOn.

Recent SoundOn successes include a No.1 on Spotify's Global Viral Top 50 with Charlie Jeers' Her Eyes.

SoundOn achieved its first international chart position with a Top 20 in Germany with Niklas Dee's Around the World.

Mateer worked closely with LeoStayTrill, Fly Str8 and the Reload It team on the release of Pink Lemonade, which made the UK chart.

SoundOn also collaborated with Mixtape Madness and Groundworks to unite M Huncho and Potter Payper for 36 Hours, the inaugural album project for the distributor.

“We're still just at the start of our journey at SoundOn and I'm incredibly excited about the artists, labels, music and campaigns that we can support through SoundOn across the UK and Europe in the months and years ahead,” Mateer posted on LinkedIn.