TikTok reveals the UK's biggest summer hits & artists of 2021

TikTok has officially released its most popular summer tracks and artists in the UK, with Ed Sheeran, Eurovision winners Maneskin topping its charts, while emerging artist PinkPantheress shot up in popularity.

Ed Sheeran – whose livestream from Ipswich Town’s Portman Road stadium became the most viewed live music performance on TikTok, drawing more than 5.5 million views across the initial livestream and two subsequent replays – secured the most popular release from 2021 on TikTok. His hit single Bad Habits spent eight weeks atop the Official UK Charts. The track was also the most popular song by a British artist during the period.

Eurovision winners Måneskin's Beggin was the No.1 sound of the summer, with TikTok saying it amassed 354k video creations in the UK during the period. It has over 9 million creations to date and 3.7 billion views on the #Maneskin hashtag.

An official press release stated that trending challenges also “skyrocketed” catalogue tracks up TikTok's summer charts. Bills, Bills, Bills by Destiny’s Child inspired over 256k video creations over the period in the UK.

TikTok has declared this year's “breakout song of the summer” as Just For Me by PinkPantheress. The track saw “the biggest percentage increase in video creations in the UK between June 21 - August 10, despite only being released in late July.” The track is nearing one million creations, with over 987k videos currently using the track.

Speaking about this years songs of the summer, Paul Hourican, head of UK music operations at TikTok said: "Our songs of the summer show that music starts on TikTok. Be that emerging or established, brand new music or 90s classics, every day our community sparks global trends that energise songs in unpredictable ways. Alongside musical icons like Ed Sheeran, it's also brilliant to see new, exciting artists like PinkPantheress break through on TikTok, with other music artists even showing their support by creating content with her songs."

Pop was the most popular music genre for content creation, with 7.2 million video creations over the summer period. Hip-Hop & Rap and Dance/Electronic music follows with 6.4 million and 4.6 million creations respectively. Alternative music has also been hugely popular, with more than 1.6 million creations over the summer.

You can see the full breakdown of TikTok’s songs of the summer below

Top 5 songs in the UK:

1. Måneskin – Beggin (released in 2017)

2. Destiny's Child - Bills, Bills, Bills (1999)

3. Van McCoy - The Hustle (1975)

4. Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits (2021)

5. Hoàng Read - The Magic Bomb (Extended Mix) (2021)

Top 5 songs by UK artists:

1. Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits (released in 2021)

2. KSI - Holiday (2021)

3. PinkPantheress - Just For Me (2021)

4. Baddiel, Skinner & Lightning Seeds - Three Lions '98 (1998)

5. Rain Radio & DJ Craig Gorman - Talk About (2021)

Biggest % increase in creations in the UK:

1. PinkPantheress - Just for me (released in 2021)

2. $ilkmoney - My Potna Dem (2019)

3. The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay (2021)

4. Daphne Rubin-Vega & Stephanie Beatriz & Dascha Polanco & Leslie Grace & Melissa Barrera - No Me Diga (2017)

5. Young M.A & Fivio Foreign - Hello Baby feat. Fivio Foreign (2021)

Top music genres in the UK:

1. Pop

2. Hip-Hop & Rap

3. Electronic

4. Alternative

5. New Age

*All data is calculated by video creations in the UK between 21 June - 10 August. The top tracks from summer 2020 can be found here.