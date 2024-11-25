TikTok reveals winners of global Gimme The Mic music competition

TikTok has unveiled the winners of the 2024 global Gimme The Mic competition.

Judged by DJ and producer Alan Walker, the global finale saw 26 contestants competing for the top spots.

Each performer appeared before a global audience via TikTok LIVE. They all had five minutes with audiences voting in real time.

Three artists have risen to the top and will now receive development and promotional support from TikTok, including a single release through distribution arm SoundOn.

Nichal Sethi, head of SoundOn EMEA at TikTok, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this year’s Gimme The Mic winners. Each artist brought something truly unique to the stage and with SoundOn’s support, they now have the tools to reach a global audience. This competition highlights our commitment to nurturing emerging talent and helping artists take their music to the next level.”



2024 winners

Ryssi (Philippines)

Caramel (Indonesia)

Adoo (South Korea)



Honourable mentions

Alyssa Quijano

Syaffiq Sahli



Rising Star Award

Jonas Derksen





Most Inspiring Award

Fiaa Hamilton





Best Performance Award

Nanoe Biroe





Best Original Song Award



Life Of Remedy





Alan Walker's Pick

Charlie Tyler