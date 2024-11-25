Your site will load in 16 seconds
TikTok reveals winners of global Gimme The Mic music competition

November 25th 2024 at 1:30PM
TikTok has unveiled the winners of the 2024 global Gimme The Mic competition. 

Judged by DJ and producer Alan Walker, the global finale saw 26 contestants competing for the top spots. 

Each performer appeared before a global audience via TikTok LIVE. They all had five minutes with audiences voting in real time.

Three artists have risen to the top and will now receive development and promotional support from TikTok, including a single release through distribution arm SoundOn.

Nichal Sethi, head of SoundOn EMEA at TikTok, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this year’s Gimme The Mic winners. Each artist brought something truly unique to the stage and with SoundOn’s support, they now have the tools to reach a global audience. This competition highlights our commitment to nurturing emerging talent and helping artists take their music to the next level.”


2024 winners

Ryssi (Philippines)

Caramel (Indonesia)

Adoo (South Korea)


Honourable mentions

Alyssa Quijano

Syaffiq Sahli


Rising Star Award 

Jonas Derksen

Most Inspiring Award 

Fiaa Hamilton

Best Performance Award

Nanoe Biroe

Best Original Song Award

Life Of Remedy

Alan Walker's Pick

Charlie Tyler 

 



