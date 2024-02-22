TikTok rolls out Add To Music App in 163 more countries

Following its launch in 2023, TikTok is rolling out its Add To Music App feature to users in 163 new countries around the world.

Add To Music App is a feature that enables music fans to save the songs they discover on TikTok on the music streaming service of their choice (subject to availability in that territory). The feature launched first in the UK and US, followed by a further 19 countries. Today's annoucement brings that total to 184 countries.

The expansion of the feature comes as TikTok and UMG have ended their licensing agreement amid a war of words.

The feature appears as a button that says ‘Add Song’ next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the For You Feed. The first time a user presses the Add Song button, they can choose to save it to their preferred music streaming service.

Users can also use the Add To Music App feature from an artist's Sound Detail Page.

“With Add To Music App, we are streamlining the music discovery experience for both TikTok users and artists,” said Isaac Bess, global head of distribution partnerships, TikTok. “Music fans are embracing the opportunity to save music from TikTok directly to their favourite music streaming services, driving music discovery and helping more tracks to break through and become hits. We are really excited to be bringing the feature to millions more music fans around the world, providing even more opportunities for music discovery and consumption, and for artists to reach new audiences and grow their careers.”