TikTok rolls out Pre-Release feature for music distribution platform Sound On

TikTok has launched its Pre-Release feature for the video app’s music marketing and distribution platform SoundOn.

SoundOn was launched four months ago as an initiative for DIY acts to upload music directly and earn royalties. It can also distribute to other services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Instagram, and effectively means TikTok is now a digital music distributor.

Pre-Release is a new self-service feature that enables artists to give TikTok listeners exclusive access to clips in advance of releasing their tracks. It aims to create a marketing opportunity to share a clip early and build momentum for viral moments, while encouraging fans to pre-save songs ahead of their official release.

“Pre-releasing a song is a great way to test a track before its full launch,” said TikTok. “Artists can gauge audience reaction and find the most viral song clips to maximise sharing, listening and interaction.”

TikTok said that SoundOn is the only platform that allows artists to pre-release their songs to TikTok ahead of their official launch. Artists can create their own video and fans can duet, stitch or create videos to share with their friends.

TuneCore recently launched a similar service for social music to get into music libraries for creators.

Pre-Release builds on SoundOn's existing clips feature, which allows artists to create 15-60 second clips for TikTok that launch on the same day as their tracks. The new feature is available in all markets where SoundOn operates, including the US, UK, Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico.

SoundOn pays out 100% royalties to music creators in the first year and 90% after that and provides a range of promotional tools and support. In a statement, TikTok said that SoundOn is “designed to empower new and undiscovered artists, helping them develop and build their careers”.