TikTok rolls out SoundOn platform as it officially enters the music streaming distribution business

TikTok has launched SoundOn, an all-in-one platform for music marketing and distribution.

In a statement, TikTok said that it is “designed to empower new and undiscovered artists, helping them develop and build their careers”.

The platform allows artists to upload their music directly to TikTok (as well as sister streaming platform Resso, owned by ByteDance) and begin earning royalties, when that music is used. SoundOn pays out 100% royalties to music creators in the first year and 90% after that and provides a range of promotional tools and support.

The service includes audience insight and development, advice from a dedicated SoundOn artist team, access to TikTok's song tab where music is linked on profile pages, and promotional support through creator marketing.

SoundOn can also distribute to other music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and Instagram. It means that TikTok is now effectively a music distributor helping artists to build audiences on other streaming services and DSPs.

Following a period of beta testing, SoundOn is now fully launched in the US, UK, Brazil and Indonesia, with a growing number of artists opting to use the platform.

TikTok identified record and publishing deals, as well as working with co-writers and established names, as the new opportunities that SoundOn has so far provided.

Artists such as Abby Roberts and Chloe Adams in the UK, and Games We Play and Muni Long in the US, are some of the first to sign up and achieve an impact.

Ole Obermann, global head of music at TikTok, said: "New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TikTok and SoundOn is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career. Our SoundOn teams will guide creators on their journey to the big stage and bring the expertise and power of TikTok to life for the artist. We're incredibly excited about how this will surface and propel new talent and how SoundOn will contribute to an increasingly diverse and growing global music industry."

Paul Hourican, head of UK & EU music operations, said: “There is a wealth of music talent emerging on TikTok in the UK and we want to do all we can to support it. The SoundOn offering and the team we’ve put in place will enable artists to grow and build their careers. We’re excited to see how this can power even more TikTok hits for the UK music business.”

Reflecting on her experience, singer-songwriter Muni Long said: "SoundOn has created a space where anybody can be exactly who they want to be. No matter your background, your upbringing, your race, your creed, your age, you can enter the space and claim your place. I've done that already and I plan to keep doing it over and over again. I'm grateful for the opportunity to be myself in front of the world through TikTok."

Speaking about working with the TikTok and SoundOn team. UK artist Abby Roberts said: "I’m at the start of my music journey and am so excited about what’s still to come! I’ve worked with the team at TikTok through my whole career and they’ve always been so supportive of me, so I really valued the extra support and help I’ve got from SoundOn launching my music now as well. I’m loving sharing my music and creativity with my fans and hopefully reaching new ones too!”

Artists wanting to register to SoundOn can do so at: www.soundon.global