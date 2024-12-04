TikTok's 2024 year-end report reveals key role in chart results and artist breakthroughs

TikTok has issued its Music Report for 2024, including the platform’s contribution to chart success and artist breakthroughs.
According to the report, 10 of the 11 UK No.1 singles and 13 of the 16 US Hot 100 chart-toppers had a major TikTok trend.
Among the standout hits are Artemas' (pictured) I Like The Way You Kiss Me, Beautiful Things by Benson Boone, End Of Beginning by Djo and UK breakout star Myles Smith's Stargazing.
As announced at the TikTok Awards, voted for by fans, Myles Smith was named 2024 Breakout Artist Of The Year.
British-Cypriot artist Artemas has been active on TikTok, including a collaboration with Tube Girl, which helped to send his track to No.1 in both the Global Top 50 and Viral 50 charts on Spotify. It peaked at No.3 in the UK singles chart.
While UK talent has struggled in Spotify Wrapped’s year-end rankings, there is more positive news on TikTok. Forty per cent of the Top 10 Tracks on the platform among UK-based users are by domestic acts, including Blood Orange, Bakar, Artemas and collaborators LeoStay Trill & Mr Reload It.
Central Cee was the biggest British artist on TikTok in the UK, climbing two places since last year. He was followed by Charli XCX and Coldplay.
Top artists are ranked by views on their TikTok account, whileTop songs are ranked by the number of creations using their music.
“In 2024 TikTok truly became the music industry’s primary launchpad for music, artists and creativity," said Ole Obermann, global Head of Music Business Development, TikTok. "Every year, our global community discovers a new generation of emerging artists, creates new viral hit songs, and rediscovers classic tracks, propelling them into the charts worldwide. TikTok continues to be a space for discovery, self-expression and fandom, empowering artists to build a global fanbase, engage with the community, and to build their careers."
The Top 10 Songs on TikTok globally accounted for over 200 million video creations, and also represent more than eight billion streams on Spotify.
TikTok's global Top Song of 2024 was the reggaeton hit Gata Only by FloyyMenor and Cris Mj, which was also TikTok's global Song of the Summer. It has more than 50m creations on TikTok and generated 1.3 billion Spotify streams.
Top Artists UK (biggest UK artist accounts in UK)
Central Cee
Charli xcx
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
LeoStayTrill
Dua Lipa
Suki Waterhouse
Myles Smith
Henry Moodie
Yungblud
Top 10 Artists US (biggest US artists accounts in US)
Sabrina Carpenter
Ice Spice
NLE Choppa
Billie Eilish
Meghan Trainor
Olivia Rodrigo
Addison Rae
Katseye
Benson Boone
Lay Bankz
Top 10 Artists Global (based on total views for all artists globally)
Yeri Mua
Hyphen
NCT
Le Sserafim
Stray Kids
Aespa
Tomorrow X Together
Kim Loaiza
Twice
Sabrina Carpenter
Top Tracks in the UK (based on video creations in UK for all artists)
Nasty - Tinashe
Champagne Coast - Blood Orange
Beautiful Things - Benson Boone
Never Lose Me - Flo Milli
Million Dollar Baby - Tommy Richman
End of Beginning - Djo
Birds Of A Feather - Billie Eilish:
Hell N Back - Bakar (feat. Summer Walker)
I Like The Way You Kiss Me - Artemas
Pink Lemonade (Str8 Reload) - LeoStayTrill & Mr Reload It
Top Tracks Around the World
Gata Only - FloyyMenor & Cris Mj
Pedro - Jaxomy & Agatino Romero & Raffaella Carrà
Alibi - Sevdaliza feat. Pabllo Vittar & Yseult
Million Dollar Baby (VHS) - Tommy Richman
Tell Ur Girlfriend - Lay Bankz
La Diabla - Xavi
Nasty - Tinashe
Birds Of A Feather - Billie Eilish
Forever Young - Alphaville
Beautiful Things - Benson Boone