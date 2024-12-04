TikTok's 2024 year-end report reveals key role in chart results and artist breakthroughs

TikTok has issued its Music Report for 2024, including the platform’s contribution to chart success and artist breakthroughs.

According to the report, 10 of the 11 UK No.1 singles and 13 of the 16 US Hot 100 chart-toppers had a major TikTok trend.

Among the standout hits are Artemas' (pictured) I Like The Way You Kiss Me, Beautiful Things by Benson Boone, End Of Beginning by Djo and UK breakout star Myles Smith's Stargazing.

As announced at the TikTok Awards, voted for by fans, Myles Smith was named 2024 Breakout Artist Of The Year.

British-Cypriot artist Artemas has been active on TikTok, including a collaboration with Tube Girl, which helped to send his track to No.1 in both the Global Top 50 and Viral 50 charts on Spotify. It peaked at No.3 in the UK singles chart.

While UK talent has struggled in Spotify Wrapped’s year-end rankings, there is more positive news on TikTok. Forty per cent of the Top 10 Tracks on the platform among UK-based users are by domestic acts, including Blood Orange, Bakar, Artemas and collaborators LeoStay Trill & Mr Reload It.

Central Cee was the biggest British artist on TikTok in the UK, climbing two places since last year. He was followed by Charli XCX and Coldplay.

Top artists are ranked by views on their TikTok account, whileTop songs are ranked by the number of creations using their music.

“In 2024 TikTok truly became the music industry’s primary launchpad for music, artists and creativity," said Ole Obermann, global Head of Music Business Development, TikTok. "Every year, our global community discovers a new generation of emerging artists, creates new viral hit songs, and rediscovers classic tracks, propelling them into the charts worldwide. TikTok continues to be a space for discovery, self-expression and fandom, empowering artists to build a global fanbase, engage with the community, and to build their careers."

The Top 10 Songs on TikTok globally accounted for over 200 million video creations, and also represent more than eight billion streams on Spotify.

TikTok's global Top Song of 2024 was the reggaeton hit Gata Only by FloyyMenor and Cris Mj, which was also TikTok's global Song of the Summer. It has more than 50m creations on TikTok and generated 1.3 billion Spotify streams.





Top Artists UK (biggest UK artist accounts in UK)

Central Cee

Charli xcx

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

LeoStayTrill

Dua Lipa

Suki Waterhouse

Myles Smith

Henry Moodie

Yungblud

Top 10 Artists US (biggest US artists accounts in US)

Sabrina Carpenter

Ice Spice

NLE Choppa

Billie Eilish

Meghan Trainor

Olivia Rodrigo

Addison Rae

Katseye

Benson Boone

Lay Bankz

Top 10 Artists Global (based on total views for all artists globally)

Yeri Mua

Hyphen

NCT

Le Sserafim

Stray Kids

Aespa

Tomorrow X Together

Kim Loaiza

Twice

Sabrina Carpenter

Top Tracks in the UK (based on video creations in UK for all artists)

Nasty - Tinashe

Champagne Coast - Blood Orange

Beautiful Things - Benson Boone

Never Lose Me - Flo Milli

Million Dollar Baby - Tommy Richman

End of Beginning - Djo

Birds Of A Feather - Billie Eilish:

Hell N Back - Bakar (feat. Summer Walker)

I Like The Way You Kiss Me - Artemas

Pink Lemonade (Str8 Reload) - LeoStayTrill & Mr Reload It





Top Tracks Around the World

Gata Only - FloyyMenor & Cris Mj

Pedro - Jaxomy & Agatino Romero & Raffaella Carrà

Alibi - Sevdaliza feat. Pabllo Vittar & Yseult

Million Dollar Baby (VHS) - Tommy Richman

Tell Ur Girlfriend - Lay Bankz

La Diabla - Xavi

Nasty - Tinashe

Birds Of A Feather - Billie Eilish

Forever Young - Alphaville

Beautiful Things - Benson Boone