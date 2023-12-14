TikTok's Add To Music App rolls out to 19 more countries

Following its launch in the US and UK a month ago, TikTok’s Add To Music App is now rolling out to users in 19 more countries around the world.

Add To Music App is a new feature which gives music fans the ability to save the songs they discover on TikTok on the music streaming services of their choice, including Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

Add To Music App will now be available for users in the following markets: Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Ireland, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, Argentina, Colombia, The Netherlands, Turkey, South Africa, Vietnam and the Philippines.

TikTok is already established as a key driver of streaming consumption, and this feature makes the experience more seamless for the user.

“Add To Music App has been designed to help music fans capture songs that they love on TikTok in the moment of discovery, and to easily save the song to their preferred music streaming service to enjoy whenever they like,” said a statement.

The feature appears as a button that says Add Song next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the For You feed. The first time a user presses the Add Song button, they can choose to save it to their preferred music streaming service.

The track is then saved to a default playlist in the preferred music streaming service, but users can also choose to add the track to a new playlist or an existing playlist that they have created. Users can select to change the default music streaming service at any time under settings.

Users can also use the Add To Music App feature from an artist's Sound Detail Page.

Ole Obermann, TikTok's global head of music business development, said: “We have already had an incredible response to the launch of Add To Music App in the US and UK. Music fans are embracing the opportunity to save music from TikTok directly to their favourite music streaming services, driving music discovery and helping more tracks to break through and become hits. We are really excited to be bringing the feature to millions more music fans around the world, providing even more opportunities for artists to reach new audiences and grow their careers.”

Lindsey Kelt, distribution partnerships, TikTok, added: “With Add To Music App, we've streamlined the music discovery experience in the US and the UK for both TikTok users and artists. We are excited to expand access to this transformational feature to TikTok users in so many additional countries and bring more joy through a simplified musical discovery experience.”