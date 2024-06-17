TikTok's Commercial Music Library now available for social media posts via integration with Adobe

Adobe and TikTok have announced an exclusive integration to make TikTok’s Commercial Music Library available in Adobe Express via the Symphony Assistant add-on.

TikTok's Commercial Music Library is a global music library pre-cleared by TikTok, which helps make it easier for brands to find music to soundtrack their content on TikTok.

The partnership was unveiled today at the Cannes Lions International Festival for Creativity.

Adobe Express, an AI content creation app, enables users to design and share social media posts, videos, flyers, logos and more.

With TikTok’s Commercial Music Library accessible from within Adobe Express (for free and premium customers), marketers and advertisers can create, score and publish TikTok-first content. Through the existing Symphony Assistant add-on, Adobe Express users can now access over a million songs and sounds that are pre-cleared for use.

According to TikTok, millions of businesses of all sizes have utilised TikTok’s Commercial Music Library in nearly two billion videos. Some 88% of TikTok users say that sound is essential in conveying brand identity and increasing the likelihood they will buy.

“For organisations that want to stay competitive, producing and publishing engaging social content quickly is critical and on TikTok, music is a must,” said Govind Balakrishnan, SVP Adobe Express and Creative Cloud Services. “Adobe Express features, powered by Adobe Firefly, generate stunning imagery at speed and are designed to be commercially safe. By making TikTok’s Commercial Music Library easily accessible within Adobe Express, we can now offer our customers an even easier and faster way of producing more effective TikTok content that works for their business.”

"Creativity is the core of TikTok. Content, communities, and cultures are all directly connected to, and built by, creativity on the platform," said Andy Yang, global head of creative product at TikTok. "We are continuously building and investing in creative solutions to help our brands be creative storytellers and connect with the TikTok community. We are excited to further expand our partnership with Adobe, giving brands the tools to soundtrack their TikTok content and create at scale."

Adobe and TikTok previously announced an integration with Symphony Assistant. The TikTok Commercial Music Library is an additional update to the Symphony Assistant add-on for Adobe Express.