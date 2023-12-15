TikTok's first live global concert draws 33.5m viewers

TikTok In The Mix, the first live global concert on TikTok, pulled in more than 33.5 million viewers.

The figure includes unique live viewers for the original broadcast as well as those watching the subsequent three rebroadcasts of the show.

TikTok In The Mix took place with a performance in the round at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona on December 10, and was streamed globally via TikTok LIVE. The headline acts were Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta and Charlie Puth.

The livestream broke the record for the biggest ever LIVE event on TikTok, with 9.6m viewers tuning in to catch the show live.

Paul Hourican, global head of music partnerships & programming at TikTok, said: "In The Mix was an awe-inspiring event where fans and artists came together to celebrate what we love about TikTok, where the power of the platform's music discovery played out on stage. An event of this magnitude truly takes a village, thank you to the amazing line-up of incredible artists, our partners, the sold out crowd in Arizona, and the record breaking audience who watched around the world in their millions on TikTok."

Highlights will also be available as part of Disney+ and Hulu’s one-hour special from today.

The TikTok In the Mix live event was co-produced by TikTok and GroupM Motion Entertainment, and sponsored by Paramount and Coca Cola.

PHOTO: Cardi B performing at TikTok In The Mix (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TikTok)