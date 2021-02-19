TikTok's Paul Hourican, Jessie Ware, Kanya King lead speakers for Music Week Tech Summit

Music Week is proud to present the first wave of speakers for the Music Week Tech Summit 2021, together with TagMix.
TikTok’s head of UK music operations Paul Hourican will deliver the closing keynote at the event, which takes place virtually on March 31.
Joining the former Music Week cover star on the day is a selection of the biggest names in music and technology, including Table Manners host Jessie Ware, YouTube Music’s Dan Chalmers, Roblox’s Jon Vlassopulos, TikTok creator Holly H, MOBOs founder Kanya King, Girls I Rate general manager Cleo Amedume, Spotify UK’s James Cator and more.
Also present will be Shangri-La & Lost Horizon’s Kaye Dunnings, Paradigm’s Mike Malak, No Signal Radio’s Jojo Sonubi, BMG’s Anke Becker, TagMix’s Andy Dean, Songtrust’s Lara Baker and Music Week’s very own Sammy Andrews.
The 2021 Tech Summit will see a packed day of panel discussions. Music’s New In-Game Experience will explore the new partnership opportunities between music and gaming, while Making Podcasts Pay will look at the commercial opportunities for music podcasts.
Elsewhere, Livestreams Beyond The Pandemic will examine the virtual gig phenomenon and look ahead to the future of online gigs. The Portal Combat panel will discuss the data arms race for rights-holders across the industry, and our New Tech Leaders discussion will introduce the new faces of music technology.
The discussions will be rounded out by Under The Influence, a detailed look at influencer marketing, and Networking From Home, an exploration of how the industry continues to innovate during a time when restrictions mean many execs are working remotely.
The full list of speakers confirmed so far is below, with many more to be announced in the coming days.
Adam Foster, senior artist manager, 5B Artists and Media
Alex Kammins, senior vice president of new business & ventures, Warner Music
Andy Dean, CEO, TagMix
Andy Dowell, director of licensing, MQA
Anke Becker, vice president technology product, BMG
Brian Message, co-founder, Driift
Cleo Amedume, general manager, Girls I Rate
Dan Chalmers, director of YouTube Music, EMEA, Youtube
Holly H, UK content creator/host, TikTok
James Cator, head of studios, UK, Spotify
Jessie Ware, singer-songwriter, podcaster & author, Table Manners
John Thompson, CEO, Distiller Music Group
Jojo Sonubi, co-founder, No Signal
Jon Vlassopulos, global head of music, Roblox
Kanya King, founder, MOBOs
Kaye Dunnings, creative director, Shangri-la & Lost Horizon
Lara Baker, director of business development UK, Songtrust
Mark Douglas, chief information officer, PPL
Michelle Munson, co-founder & CEO, Eluvio
Mike Malak, senior agent, Paradigm
Nadia Khan, founder, Women in CTRL
Paul Hourican, head of UK music operations, TikTok
Sammy Andrews, CEO, Deviate Digital/Music Week columnist
Sara Schoch, executive, music brand partnerships, United Talent Agency
Timothy Collins, co-CEO & co-founder, Creed Media
Standard tickets for the Music Week Tech Summit are priced at £50 (+5% VAT). The day kicks off at 10am, with a programme of discussions running until 17:35.
Revisit the story of last year's event, which featured Apple's Zane Lowe, Amazon's Paul Firth and Live Nation's Jackie Wilgar among a starry list of speakers, here.
Further information and ticketing details can be found here. All ticket holders will be able to access the presentations from the event for three months.
If you have any questions about the event, please contact Kate Smith on kate.smith@futurenet.com.
For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Helen Hughes on helen.hughes@futurenet.com.