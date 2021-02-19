TikTok's Paul Hourican, Jessie Ware, Kanya King lead speakers for Music Week Tech Summit

Music Week is proud to present the first wave of speakers for the Music Week Tech Summit 2021, together with TagMix.

TikTok’s head of UK music operations Paul Hourican will deliver the closing keynote at the event, which takes place virtually on March 31.

Joining the former Music Week cover star on the day is a selection of the biggest names in music and technology, including Table Manners host Jessie Ware, YouTube Music’s Dan Chalmers, Roblox’s Jon Vlassopulos, TikTok creator Holly H, MOBOs founder Kanya King, Girls I Rate general manager Cleo Amedume, Spotify UK’s James Cator and more.

Also present will be Shangri-La & Lost Horizon’s Kaye Dunnings, Paradigm’s Mike Malak, No Signal Radio’s Jojo Sonubi, BMG’s Anke Becker, TagMix’s Andy Dean, Songtrust’s Lara Baker and Music Week’s very own Sammy Andrews.

The 2021 Tech Summit will see a packed day of panel discussions. Music’s New In-Game Experience will explore the new partnership opportunities between music and gaming, while Making Podcasts Pay will look at the commercial opportunities for music podcasts.

Elsewhere, Livestreams Beyond The Pandemic will examine the virtual gig phenomenon and look ahead to the future of online gigs. The Portal Combat panel will discuss the data arms race for rights-holders across the industry, and our New Tech Leaders discussion will introduce the new faces of music technology.

The discussions will be rounded out by Under The Influence, a detailed look at influencer marketing, and Networking From Home, an exploration of how the industry continues to innovate during a time when restrictions mean many execs are working remotely.

The full list of speakers confirmed so far is below, with many more to be announced in the coming days.

Adam Foster, senior artist manager, 5B Artists and Media

Alex Kammins, senior vice president of new business & ventures, Warner Music

Andy Dean, CEO, TagMix

Andy Dowell, director of licensing, MQA

Anke Becker, vice president technology product, BMG

Brian Message, co-founder, Driift

Cleo Amedume, general manager, Girls I Rate

Dan Chalmers, director of YouTube Music, EMEA, Youtube

Holly H, UK content creator/host, TikTok

James Cator, head of studios, UK, Spotify

Jessie Ware, singer-songwriter, podcaster & author, Table Manners

John Thompson, CEO, Distiller Music Group

Jojo Sonubi, co-founder, No Signal

Jon Vlassopulos, global head of music, Roblox

Kanya King, founder, MOBOs

Kaye Dunnings, creative director, Shangri-la & Lost Horizon

Lara Baker, director of business development UK, Songtrust

Mark Douglas, chief information officer, PPL

Michelle Munson, co-founder & CEO, Eluvio

Mike Malak, senior agent, Paradigm

Nadia Khan, founder, Women in CTRL

Paul Hourican, head of UK music operations, TikTok

Sammy Andrews, CEO, Deviate Digital/Music Week columnist

Sara Schoch, executive, music brand partnerships, United Talent Agency

Timothy Collins, co-CEO & co-founder, Creed Media

Standard tickets for the Music Week Tech Summit are priced at £50 (+5% VAT). The day kicks off at 10am, with a programme of discussions running until 17:35.

Revisit the story of last year's event, which featured Apple's Zane Lowe, Amazon's Paul Firth and Live Nation's Jackie Wilgar among a starry list of speakers, here.

Further information and ticketing details can be found here. All ticket holders will be able to access the presentations from the event for three months.

If you have any questions about the event, please contact Kate Smith on kate.smith@futurenet.com.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Helen Hughes on helen.hughes@futurenet.com.