TikTok's Paul Hourican to give keynote address at ERA AGM

TikTok’s UK music operations chief Paul Hourican is to give the keynote address at the Entertainment Retailers Association’s AGM this month.

The in-person ERA event takes place on Wednesday, September 15 at the Everyman Cinema, Handyside Street, in London’s Kings Cross.

The AGM offers the first opportunity for the UK’s digital services and suppliers to meet collectively since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hourican is head of music operations at TikTok UK. He will outline TikTok’s vision of the app’s role in the entertainment ecosystem, specifically focusing on music.

Hourican joined TikTok in November 2019 and describes himself as a “lifelong music and pop culture fan who works at the intersection of music and tech” Having worked across numerous music and tech businesses, Hourican began his career in label A&R, and behind the counter of a record shop.

ERA CEO Kim Bayley said: “TikTok has had a transformational role in the entertainment business and we are delighted that Paul will join us to give a first-hand insight into what makes TikTok tick.”

The ERA AGM will also include the presentation of exclusive ERA research into the changing face of fandom, together with a two-hour state-of-the-nation review of the video business in association with BASE (British Association for Screen Entertainment).