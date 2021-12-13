TikTok's top UK acts of 2021 including Ed Sheeran, KSI, Dua Lipa, Sam Ryder, Tion Wayne & Anne-Marie

The Year On TikTok Music Report has been released with a focus on UK talent on the short-form video app.

It reveals the tracks and UK artists that dominated TikTok this year. The report follows last week's global Year On TikTok 2021 report.

Included in the latest report are the 10 most popular songs in the UK by British acts used in TikTok video creations. The Top 10 racked up a combined 219 billion video views on 131 million creations.

In 2021, over 40 trending TikTok songs took the top spot on the UK official charts, compared to just 10 in 2020.

The remix of the drill hit Body by Tion Wayne & Russ Millions is recognised as the No.1 track on TikTok in this country by a UK artist, based on video creations this year (886,200). It also topped YouTube’s Top 10 in the UK.

It’s followed by Like I Can by Sam Smith, Just For Me by PinkPantheress, Unlock it (Lock It) [Jeff Prior Mix] by Charli XCX and Levitating by Dua Lipa. The full list is below.

The most popular catalogue track of the year in the UK was Bills, Bills, Bills by Destiny's Child, which has featured in 1.1 million creations so far. Rasputin by Boney M was in second place.

Ed Sheeran has overtaken last year's leading artist, Essex singer-songwriter Sam Ryder as TikTok’s most viewed British artist account for the UK. Sheeran embraced the platform, including the UEFA Euro 2020 livestream that drew an audience of 5.5 million.

Sheeran was followed by Sam Ryder, KSI, Yungblud and Here At Last in the most viewed list. Rising star Mimi Webb also made an impact. The full Top 10 is below.

Sheeran, KSI and Sam Ryder also battled it out for most new followers in the UK and Ireland & Ireland (for acts from either country), ahead of Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie.

Sam Ryder continues to reign supreme as the UK music artist with the most followers in the UK and Ireland (11.4m global), ahead of Ed Sheeran (9.5m global), KSI (8.5m global), Dua Lipa (7.6m global) and Anne-Marie (5.9m global).

2021 has been a landmark year for TikTok, our artists and partners across the UK music industry Paul Hourican

Paul Hourican, head of music operations EU and UK for TikTok, said: "2021 has been a landmark year for TikTok, our artists and partners across the UK music industry. A year when our artist community and sounds became even bigger and more diverse, and when fans discovered and re-discovered incredible music, both new and old.

“The ascent of Body from Tion Wayne and Russ Millions, the reimagining of sea shanties by Nathan Evans, the long anticipated new music of Ed Sheeran, the rise of #busker, and Pink Pantheress' global success have all made 2021 truly unique. Thank you to all the artists and industry partners who have been part of our journey and the community who have used such great music in their video creations. The creativity and inspiration of our creator community and those that enjoy their content, never ceases to amaze us; we're excited to see what we can do together in 2022."

TikTok won in the Music Consumer Innovation category at the 2021 Music Week Awards.



TikTok top tracks by UK artists

1. Body (Remix) [feat. ArrDee, E1 (3x3), ZT (3x3), Bugzy Malone, Buni, Fivio Foreign & Darkoo] Tion Wayne & Russ Millions

2. Like I Can - Sam Smith

3. Just for me - PinkPantheress

4. Unlock it (Lock It) [Jeff Prior Mix] - Charli XCX

5. Levitating - Dua Lipa

6. Obsessed With You - Central Cee

7. Wellerman - Sea Shanty / 220 Kid x Billen Ted Remix - Nathan Evans & 220 KID & Billen Ted

8. Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

9. Oliver Twist - ArrDee

10. Nice To Meet Ya - Wes Nelson

Most Viewed Artist Accounts

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Sam Ryder

3. KSI

4. Yungblud

5. Here At Last

6. Real Like You

7. Mimi Webb

8. Anne-Marie

9. The Stickmen

10. The 202 Band

Most New Followers

1. Ed Sheeran

2. KSI

3. Sam Ryder

4. Dua Lipa

5. Anne-Marie

6. The Stickmen

7. Yungblud

8. Niall Horan

9. Coldplay

10. Central Cee

Most Total Followers 2021 vs 2020

1. Sam Ryder

2. Ed Sheeran

3. KSI

4. Dua Lipa

5. Anne-Marie

6. Liam Payne

7. The Stickmen

8. Hrvy

9. Yungblud

10. Niall Horan