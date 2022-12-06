TikTok's year in music for 2022 reveals how it drives consumption for artists

TikTok has revealed its year-end charts for 2022, which show the extent to which the platform is powering music consumption.

In 2022, 10 of the 12 number ones on the UK Official Singles Chart had a viral moment, and 13 out of the 14 US Hot 100 number ones were driven by significant trends on TikTok.

Nicky Youre had the most popular song by video creations in the UK with Sunroof after he joined SoundOn, TikTok’s distribution and promotion platform. TikTok also launched StemDrop to help music creators collaborate with top songwriters.

Venbee made it onto TikTok’s Breakthrough list after her debut track Low Down had a viral moment this year. Both Nicky Youre and Venbee who went on to sign with Columbia Records this year.

London rapper Stepz (pictured) took the top spot for most viewed UK artist account. His track Cramp Dat blew up on TikTok over the summer.

Sam Smith finished second thanks to TikTok posts of behind-the-scenes content and duets with fans using Unholy. Meanwhile Ed Sheeran, who was No.1 on the list last year after his record-breaking LIVE, has moved into third place.

Sam Ryder is at No.4. Over 3.3 million fans from around the world tuned in for the Eurovision Grand Final, making it the biggest LIVE moment on TikTok with a UK artist this year.

Sam Ryder made TikTok’s 2022 UK Breakthrough Artists, along with Venbee, Fred Again.., Piri & Tommy, Wet Leg, Cassyette, FLO, Eliza Rose, Stepz and Cat Burns.

Eliza Rose said: "My success on TikTok has helped me move from being only recognised in the underground scene into a more commercial and mainstream space. It has given me access to a wider, global audience, which has been amazing for both the track [B.O.T.A.] and me as an artist."

David Mogendorff, head of UK music operations, said: "The music that thrived on TikTok in the UK this year has been as unpredictable and diverse as ever. Just look at Louis Theroux, Kate Bush and even Encanto's We Don't Talk About Bruno in the top tracks, who all became the centre of massive trends on TikTok. It's also been a standout year for emerging talent. From Nicky Youre and Stepz, to Venbee, Cat Burns, FLO, Dréya Mac and so many more - a new generation of wonderful artists are building brilliant, long-term music careers with a huge amount of support and love from our TikTok community.

“It was especially amazing to see Sam Ryder, as an artist we've worked closely with for two years and who has appeared regularly on our Year On TikTok lists, become the UK's Eurovision hero enthralling fans around the world at the Eurovision Grand Final - our biggest LIVE moment on TikTok with a UK artist this year, alongside incredible shows from Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi and more. A huge thanks to all the artists, managers, labels and fans who have been part of our journey in 2022, and to our creator community who never cease to amaze us. Bring on 2023!"