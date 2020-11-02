TikTok signs Sony Music licensing deal

TikTok has announced a new licensing agreement with Sony Music Entertainment.

As Music Week revealed in our recent cover story, global head of music Ole Obermann has been working hard to get the platform fully licensed.

With this deal, the TikTok creator community will have access to sound clips from Sony Music artists.

TikTok and Sony Music will work together to support greater levels of TikTok user personalisation and creativity on the platform, and drive new and opportunities for fan engagement with SME’s artists and music.

TikTok will also partner with Sony Music in promoting artists on the platform. An official George Michael channel was recently launched on TikTok.

Dennis Kooker, president, global digital business and US dales, Sony Music Entertainment, said: “Short-form video clips have developed into an exciting new part of the music ecosystem that contribute to the overall growth of music and the way fans experience it. TikTok is a leader in this space and we are pleased to be partnering with them to drive music discovery, expand opportunities for creativity and support artist careers.”

Ole Obermann said: "We are thrilled to enter in to this agreement with Sony Music so that we can continue to work together to connect the incredible roster of Sony artists in the US and across the globe to new audiences and harness the power of TikTok. Especially during this time when the artist community is challenged to find new ways to reach fans with their music, we are committed to working together to do just that."