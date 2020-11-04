TikTok teams with AIM to help independent artists go viral

TikTok is to officially become a Friend Of AIM Member.

The partnership connects the short form video platform with AIM’s community of independent music businesses and entrepreneurs, ranging from established UK independent labels and artists to the next generation of talent.

AIM’s Friend Of AIM Membership allows businesses in the wider landscape to connect with, support, and do business with the UK independent music community.

As part of the agreement, TikTok has already partnered with AIM on a series of masterclasses for AIM members and presented to AIM’s digital committee, a group of experts from the independent sector.

This activity will be extended across the year with TikTok offering AIM members help, support and access to best practice resources and expertise, as they increasingly use the platform for promotion, A&R and artist discovery.

Earlier this week TikTok signed a global licensing deal with Sony Music – but it’s not just acts signed to majors who are making an impact.

Artists from the UK and European independent music community who have already experienced significant success on TikTok include Girl In Red (AWAL), Nina Nesbitt (Cooking Vinyl), Bicep (Ninja Tune) and Lauv (AWAL). Cooking Vinyl artist Nina Nesbitt recently spoke to Music Week about how TikTok has become a key platform during the pandemic.

Our users are consistently inspired by the music and artists from the independent music community Paul Hourican

AIM’s Opportunities Platform provides an exclusive portal offering direct opportunities from Friends Of AIM for members to grow their businesses through commercial activities and initiatives, with dozens posted this year already. Current opportunities include AIM's exclusive BBC framework to relicense live sessions with zero advance and at a low royalty rate, and free anti-piracy services from Muso.

Paul Pacifico, CEO of AIM, said: “We’re delighted to be connecting TikTok with the independent music sector through this partnership. Music is now an integral part of TikTok's identity with many independent artists already boasting huge success on the platform. It is very positive to see TikTok’s willingness to engage and interact with our world-leading sector to help to ensure that our community of digitally-savvy creative entrepreneurs can leverage the platform effectively for successful campaigns.”

Paul Hourican, head of UK music operations at TikTok, said: “Our users are consistently inspired by the music and artists from the independent music community and we are delighted with how they have embraced TikTok. This partnership underlines our support and commitment and will enable ever closer links, future partnerships and even more standout music campaigns with the community AIM represents.”

Lewis Newson, head of digital at Cooking Vinyl, said: “TikTok has rapidly become a wholly unique channel of discovery for artists new and old. Nina’s success on the platform shows what can be achieved when an artist dives in and truly understands how to communicate with their fanbase, with results that speak for themselves.

“This new AIM partnership is an exciting opportunity for the independent community to deepen our relationship with TikTok and create many more success stories for our artists.”

TikTok won in the Music Consumer Innovation category at the Music Week Awards.

* To read our recent TikTok cover story, click here. To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.